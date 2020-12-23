Austin PARD updates closures after Travis County moves to Stage 5
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Parks and Recreation Department had updated its list of open and closed amenities after Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk response.
The following amenities and facilities are closed to the public as per the recent COVID-19 order from Mayor Steve Adler:
- All playgrounds
- All recreation centers
- All special event facilities
- All splash pads
- Austin Nature & Science Center
- Girl Scout cabin indoor space
- Museum and cultural facilities
- Oakwood Cemetery Chapel
- Senior centers
- Sunshine Camp indoor space
- Zilker Caretaker House
- Park amenities including, but not limited to athletic fields, neighborhood basketball courts, neighborhood volleyball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, and pavilions
The following amenities are currently open, says PARD, and each facility will operate under reduced capacity and COVID-19 Modified Operating Procedures specific to each facility, such as social distancing, cleaning protocols, and other requirements of the nonprofit operators:
- Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy, and Springwoods pools, which are open for lap swimming only with 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size
- Barton Creek Spillway, aka "Barking Springs"
- Boat launches, docks, and concessions
- Campsites at Emma Long Metropolitan Park
- Cemeteries
- Clay shooting concessions
- Disc Golf Courses
- Food concessions
- Girl Scout cabin with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size
- Outdoor areas only of Mayfield Park
- Neighborhood tennis courts and outdoor pickleball courts
- Outdoor exercise equipment and restrooms
- Parks greenspace, preserves, and trails
- Sunshine Camp with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size
- Tennis centers at reduced capacity and modified operations, including online payments, limited bathroom access, increased time between court bookings, and no events of any size
- Umlauf Sculpture Garden with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size
- Water fountains
- Zilker Botanical Garden with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size
Golf courses will operate under the following parameters:
- Increase starting intervals to 12 minutes between groups
- All tournaments remain canceled
- Remove all picnic tables in pavilion areas
- Eliminate indoor seating in food and beverage concession areas
- Encourage online payments
- Restrict pro shop access to payment only and limited to 3 people inside with social distancing at any given time
- Increase spacing on the driving range to 8 ft.
- Remove all water jugs
- Continue with sanitization process for golf carts (before and after use) with Single Cart or walking only
PARD says the following programs are currently suspended:
- All athletic/sports programs and leagues
- Volunteer programs throughout the park system
- No event permits for use of park usage
- No pavilion/picnic permits
- Filming permits to be suspended
Local leaders held a news conference today to announce that Austin has been elevated to Stage 5 COVID restrictions. It's the first time Austin Public Health has officially increased the COVID-19 community risk level to the highest level since the pandemic's start.
Austin-Travis County leaders are also asking the public to continue to be vigilant and practice good hygiene, physical and social distancing, and wear masks to prevent the disease from spreading and help keep each other safe.