Austin PARD updates closures after Travis County moves to Stage 5

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department had updated its list of open and closed amenities after Austin-Travis County moved to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk response.

The following amenities and facilities are closed to the public as per the recent COVID-19 order from Mayor Steve Adler:

All playgrounds

All recreation centers

All special event facilities

All splash pads

Austin Nature & Science Center

Girl Scout cabin indoor space

Museum and cultural facilities

Oakwood Cemetery Chapel

Senior centers

Sunshine Camp indoor space

Zilker Caretaker House

Park amenities including, but not limited to athletic fields, neighborhood basketball courts, neighborhood volleyball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, and pavilions

The following amenities are currently open, says PARD, and each facility will operate under reduced capacity and COVID-19 Modified Operating Procedures specific to each facility, such as social distancing, cleaning protocols, and other requirements of the nonprofit operators:

Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy, and Springwoods pools, which are open for lap swimming only with 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size

Barton Creek Spillway, aka "Barking Springs"

Boat launches, docks, and concessions

Campsites at Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Cemeteries

Clay shooting concessions

Disc Golf Courses

Food concessions

Girl Scout cabin with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size

Outdoor areas only of Mayfield Park

Neighborhood tennis courts and outdoor pickleball courts

Outdoor exercise equipment and restrooms

Parks greenspace, preserves, and trails

Sunshine Camp with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size

Tennis centers at reduced capacity and modified operations, including online payments, limited bathroom access, increased time between court bookings, and no events of any size

Umlauf Sculpture Garden with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size

Water fountains

Zilker Botanical Garden with outdoor space at 25% capacity and modified operations, no events allowed of any size

Golf courses will operate under the following parameters:

Increase starting intervals to 12 minutes between groups

All tournaments remain canceled

Remove all picnic tables in pavilion areas

Eliminate indoor seating in food and beverage concession areas

Encourage online payments

Restrict pro shop access to payment only and limited to 3 people inside with social distancing at any given time

Increase spacing on the driving range to 8 ft.

Remove all water jugs

Continue with sanitization process for golf carts (before and after use) with Single Cart or walking only

PARD says the following programs are currently suspended:

All athletic/sports programs and leagues

Volunteer programs throughout the park system

No event permits for use of park usage

No pavilion/picnic permits

Filming permits to be suspended

Local leaders held a news conference today to announce that Austin has been elevated to Stage 5 COVID restrictions. It's the first time Austin Public Health has officially increased the COVID-19 community risk level to the highest level since the pandemic's start.

Austin-Travis County leaders are also asking the public to continue to be vigilant and practice good hygiene, physical and social distancing, and wear masks to prevent the disease from spreading and help keep each other safe.

