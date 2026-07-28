Texas attorney general race neck and neck, poll finds

The Brief A poll of likely Texas voters showed the race between Republican Mayes Middleton and Democrat Nathan Johnson for attorney general is nearly tied. Texas Public Opinion Research conducted the poll of likely Texas voters between July 15 and 17. About 18% of voters said they were undecided.



A poll released Tuesday found that the race for Texas attorney general is a dead heat.

What's new:

Texas Public Opinion Research conducted the poll of 1,048 likely Texas voters between July 15 and July 17. While the group describes itself as nonpartisan, it is run by Luke Warford, a Democrat who ran for the Texas Railroad Commission in 2022.

The poll found that 39% of likely voters back Republican Mayes Middleton, 38% support Democrat Nathan Johnson and 18% were undecided. The poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.4 points.

By the numbers:

Most voters in the poll identified as Republican (42%) followed by Democrat (35%) and Independent (20%).

Johnson leads with Black and Latino voters, as well as independents and moderates, according to the poll. Middleton leads among college-educated and white voters.

From left: Nathan Johnson and Mayes Middleton. (Getty Images)

The poll found that affordability is the top issue on voters’ minds.

What's next:

Early voting in the 2026 midterm elections starts in Texas on Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.