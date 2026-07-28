Missing Bastrop woman has not been seen in over a week: sheriff

The Brief Bastrop County missing woman hasn't been seen in over a week Kelly Ann White was reported missing on July 26 She was reportedly last seen by a neighbor and law enforcement on July 19



The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say hasn't been seen in over a week.

What they're saying:

61-year-old Kelly Ann White was reported missing on July 26, but has not been seen "for sure" since July 19.

Kelly lives in Tahitian Village in Bastrop and was seen by a neighbor on July 19.

She also had contact with law enforcement at a Walgreens at Tahitian Drive and SH 71.

She is described as a white female, 5'4" about 130 lbs with blonde or brown hair and hazel eyes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kelly Ann White (Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Kelly or who makes contact with her is urged to contact Inv. Conor Brown at 512-549-5034 or at c.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.