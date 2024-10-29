Austin police give Halloween safety tips

The Brief Austin police reminding people to be proactive, watch their surroundings on Halloween night I-35 ramp may be closed near 6th Street depending on amount of pedestrians



Halloween brings out families, fun, and costumes, and according to the National Safety Council, it is a day when children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a driver.

"Remember, drivers have a hard time seeing people, especially at dusk, and never cross the street between parked cars. We see a lot of children and a lot of people struck by vehicles running out from those parked cars," says Austin police chief Lisa Davis.

The Austin Police Department is being proactive by encouraging parents and drivers to be aware of their surroundings and also blocking off several streets in downtown Austin.

"Turn on your porch light to give them the opportunity to come to your house and have candy, so let them know that you have candy. So, turn those lights on, drive slowly all evening because you never know what little creature may suddenly cross your path," says Chief Davis.

MORE STORIES:

The I-35 ramp may be closed depending on the amount of traffic and pedestrians down on Sixth Street. Area closures will be dictated by the crowd size.

"APD wants to remind the community that there will be no illegal weapons allowed on sixth street, open containers are prohibited on sixth street as well as glass containers," Austin Police Department Commander Craig Smith.

APD says the Sip Safely initiative will be in full force, a program that allows bars to detect if a drink has been spiked.

"Never leave your drink unattended, watch your drink being poured, be cautious about taking a drink from someone you do not know. Use a drink cover that the bar provides for you," says Commander Smith.

"Don't drink and drive. This is not a night where you want to get out and drink and drive. Officers will be out, and they will be looking for drunk drivers, so do not drink and drive. And make sure to plan a safe ride home for Halloween festivities. Uber, Waymo. Whatever. Do not drink and drive," says Chief Davis.

According to APD, if your car is towed, you will need to visit Austin’s return website with your vehicle information.