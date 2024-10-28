1975 Lee County cold case: DNA evidence being examined to identify boy's remains

The Brief DNA evidence is being examined to possibly identify remains found in 1975 Family in 1975 found remains of 4-year-old boy in trash bag near Giddings In October 2024, remains were sent to a University of North Texas lab



The Lee County Sheriff's Office is hoping DNA evidence will help crack open a cold case from 1975.

In 1975, a family was having a picnic at a roadside park along Highway 77, just south of Giddings. The family found a trash bag with human remains inside.

This is a picture of the clothing found with the remains in 1975.

Detectives have had no luck identifying the 4-year-old's body for nearly 50 years.

In October 2024, the remains were sent to a University of North Texas lab for DNA analysis with the goal of identifying the victim.