1975 Lee County cold case: DNA evidence being examined to identify boy's remains
LEE COUNTY, Texas - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is hoping DNA evidence will help crack open a cold case from 1975.
In 1975, a family was having a picnic at a roadside park along Highway 77, just south of Giddings. The family found a trash bag with human remains inside.
This is a picture of the clothing found with the remains in 1975.
Detectives have had no luck identifying the 4-year-old's body for nearly 50 years.
In October 2024, the remains were sent to a University of North Texas lab for DNA analysis with the goal of identifying the victim.