Austin police asking public for help with aggravated robbery cases

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a series of aggravated robberies. Two male suspects, armed with semi-auto handguns, have been targeting women who are walking alone.

The robberies happened at 9:57 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on October 5 and at 12:54 a.m. and 12:59 a.m. on October 6. The locations were as follows:

10201 Stonelake Boulevard

1300 Crossing Place

704 W. 24th St.

Intersection of W. 25th St. and Leon St.

Both suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, 5’10” - 6’ tall, wearing black face masks (covering lower half of their face), black hoodies, black pants and black shoes.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, older model sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

The person pictured below is a person of interest. He used one of the victim’s credit cards at the Onion Creek Food Mart (Valero gas station) located at 2107 Boca Raton Dr., Austin, at 7:10 p.m. on October 6, 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App, P3 Tips.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android or through www.austincrimestoppers.org.