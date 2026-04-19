Austin police seek suspect in serial copper thefts at East Austin construction site, $1,000 reward offered

The Brief Austin police are seeking a suspect caught on camera stealing copper from an East Austin construction site early Thursday morning. The Shady Lane property has been hit eight times since late March, suggesting a pattern of targeted thefts at the same location. The suspect's identity remains unknown, and authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing copper from a construction site in East Austin on Thursday.

Serial thefts reported in East Austin

What we know:

The theft occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, at a site in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, according to the Austin Police Department. Investigators say the suspect was seen taking copper metal from the property.

Police said the same location has been targeted repeatedly, with eight copper thefts reported there since March 30, 2026. Authorities have not yet identified the individual.

How to report tips and claim rewards

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department’s Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-5308.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.