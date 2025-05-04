Austin police investigate 24th homicide of 2025

article

The Brief Austin Police are investigating the 24th homicide of 2025. It happened in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run early Sunday morning. The homicide is currently under investigation.



Austin Police were called to the 5700 block of Hammermill Run at 6:40 a.m. for a shoot-stab hotshot call for service.

24th Homicide of 2025

What we know:

When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male with injuries.

According to the APD public information office, the male died just after 7 a.m. from his injuries.

Officials say this is the 24th homicide of 2025 in Austin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Austin Police Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Austin Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim's age range or identity.

They also did not say if the victim was shot or stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation.