Austin police investigate 24th homicide of 2025
AUSTIN - Austin Police were called to the 5700 block of Hammermill Run at 6:40 a.m. for a shoot-stab hotshot call for service.
24th Homicide of 2025
What we know:
When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male with injuries.
According to the APD public information office, the male died just after 7 a.m. from his injuries.
Officials say this is the 24th homicide of 2025 in Austin.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Austin Police Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Austin Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).
What we don't know:
Police did not release the victim's age range or identity.
They also did not say if the victim was shot or stabbed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department public information office.