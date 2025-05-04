Expand / Collapse search

Austin police investigate 24th homicide of 2025

By
Published  May 4, 2025 10:27am CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

Generic police lights (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Austin Police are investigating the 24th homicide of 2025.
    • It happened in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run early Sunday morning.
    • The homicide is currently under investigation.

AUSTIN - Austin Police were called to the 5700 block of Hammermill Run at 6:40 a.m. for a shoot-stab hotshot call for service.

24th Homicide of 2025

What we know:

When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male with injuries.

According to the APD public information office, the male died just after 7 a.m. from his injuries.

Officials say this is the 24th homicide of 2025 in Austin.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Austin Police Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Austin Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim's age range or identity.

They also did not say if the victim was shot or stabbed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department public information office.

AustinCrime and Public Safety