Austin police identifies driver from deadly I-35 upper deck crash

The Austin Police Department has identified the driver involved in a deadly crash on the upper deck of I-35 as 52-year-old Michael Jay Moore.

According to police, Moore was driving a white, 2006 Kenworth semi-truck and attached trailer around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb 4 when he struck the guardrail separating the upper and lower deck of southbound traffic in the 4300 block of I-35. The semi-truck overturned and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.