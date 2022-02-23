Austin police identify suspect wanted for fatal hit-and-run

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the pedestrian killed in a collision on East Anderson Lane in North Austin over the weekend. Police have also identified a suspect.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of East Anderson Lane around 4 a.m. on Sunday, February 20 for reports of an auto-pedestrian fatality crash.

According to ATCEMS, 30-year-old Zelibanos Mekuria Sean had pulled over to help another driver who had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. When he got out of his car, he was struck by a white Ford F-150 in the inside lane of traffic. The vehicle was disabled from the crash and the driver fled on foot, according to police.

Zelibanos Mekuria Sean was pronounced deceased on scene. 26-year-old Welmer Moises Aquino Lopez has been identified as the suspect involved in this fatal hit-and-run, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

