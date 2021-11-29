Austin police identify victim killed during argument at family gathering

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Francisco Chavez, 41, as the victim who was killed after an argument turned deadly in Southeast Austin.

According to police, 9-1-1 dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 4700 block of Cypress Bend around 6:32 a.m. on Sunday, November 28. When APD officers arrived, they found a man, Francisco Chavez, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began to administer life-saving measures but Chavez succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene. It reportedly became apparent that some type of disturbance had occurred following a family gathering.

On November 29, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

