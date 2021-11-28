SE Austin shooting death marks Austin's 85th homicide of the year

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating the city's 85th homicide this year after an argument turned deadly in Southeast Austin.

Police say a call came in around 6:30 a.m. on November 28 about a shooting along Cypress Bend. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds on the ground.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6:52 a.m.

Police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. They say they know who the suspect is and are working to get them in custody.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-974-TIPS.

