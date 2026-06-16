Austin police investigating 27th homicide of the year

The Brief Austin police investigating the city's 27th homicide of 2026 A person was found in a parking lot in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive



The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide.

The backstory:

The incident happened in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive.

APD says it received multiple calls about a person with trauma to their body in a parking lot.

Officers arrived at around 11 p.m. and found the person.

Life-saving measures were administered on scene and the person was taken to a local hospital.

Despite those measures, officials say the person died from their injuries at the hospital.

What's next:

The person's death is being investigated as the city's 27th homicide of the year.

APD says if you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-472-TIPS (8477).