Austin police investigating 2nd homicide in less than 12 hours

Published  October 1, 2024 6:48am CDT
North Austin
Police investigate 2nd homicide in North Austin

In less than 12 hours, Austin police are investigating a second homicide. Jessica Rivera has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard as the city's latest homicide.

Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls to the parking lot of North Brooke Plaza.

The calls were received at around 2:45 a.m. and when officers arrived they found two victims who were hurt.

One victim was taken to a local hospital while the other died at the scene.

APD investigating 48th homicide of the year

At around 8:20 p.m. on September 30, several 9-1-1 calls were received about an incident in the 9100 block of Northgate Boulevard.

Officials say a third person involved in the shooting showed up to a hospital with injuries as well.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

It's the second homicide investigation being conducted in less than 12 hours.