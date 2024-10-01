Austin police investigating 2nd homicide in less than 12 hours

The Brief Austin police investigating city's 49th homicide of the year Second homicide investigation being conducted in less than 12 hours



The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard as the city's latest homicide.

Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls to the parking lot of North Brooke Plaza.

The calls were received at around 2:45 a.m. and when officers arrived they found two victims who were hurt.

One victim was taken to a local hospital while the other died at the scene.

Officials say a third person involved in the shooting showed up to a hospital with injuries as well.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.

It's the second homicide investigation being conducted in less than 12 hours.