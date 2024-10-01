Austin police investigating 2nd homicide in less than 12 hours
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard as the city's latest homicide.
Officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls to the parking lot of North Brooke Plaza.
The calls were received at around 2:45 a.m. and when officers arrived they found two victims who were hurt.
One victim was taken to a local hospital while the other died at the scene.
Officials say a third person involved in the shooting showed up to a hospital with injuries as well.
Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
No suspect or victim information has been released at this time.
It's the second homicide investigation being conducted in less than 12 hours.