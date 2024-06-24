Austin police searching for 3 people in connection to 2022 murder in downtown

The Austin Police Department (APD) has released new materials in connection to the death of a 27-year-old man that happened in September 2022.

Austin police said they are still asking for help in finding the person, or people, in connection to the murder of 27-year-old D’Andre Isaiah Day. Day was found dead on the corner of 6th Street and Brazos Street on Sept. 4, 2022.

During the investigation, detectives learned Day was involved in a disturbance near the intersection of 7th Street and Colorado Street. It is believed that Day was killed during the disturbance.

"The suspects on Sept. 4, took a lot of joy from my family," D’Andre Day’s uncle Rodney Anderson told FOX 7 in July 2023.

It has been more than a year and half since D’Andre Isaiah Day was stabbed to death.

"It’s been real rough," Anderson said.

The person or people responsible for his death haven’t been caught yet.

Police said they are still actively working the case and have exhausted all their leads. There is still no motive for the killing, and this appeared to be an isolated incident.

Three new persons of interest and a vehicle were captured on video, and there are three potential witnesses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Three potential witnesses (Courtesy: APD)

Detectives said Day and his friend were riding a scooter in Downtown Austin, made it to 7th and Colorado Street, and came across three suspects.

"He didn’t know them personally," Austin police detective Jeffrey Rodriguez said in July 2023.

The men got into a verbal argument, and it then turned physical. In a video, Day is seen squaring up with the main suspect.

"Suspect goes towards him, backs up, and he pulls out a knife here in the frame," Detective Rodriguez said.

Police said Day started running away.

"Because the black male suspect with the knife ran towards his friend, D’Andre’s intention was to go and assist his friend from being stabbed," Detective Rodriguez said.

Detectives said Day was stabbed then he ran to 6th and Brazos Street for help, but ended up dying there.

Austin police said there are new persons of interest in the case. They are searching for three people:

Person of interest number one was described as a white man with a skinny build and long blonde hair.

Person of interest number two was described as a man with a skinny build, a short height, and black hair with blonde highlights.

Person of interest number three was described as a black man with possible dreadlocks.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Person of interest number one

Additionally, detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of the following vehicle, believed to be a silver 2003-2005 Honda Accord.

Possible vehicle of interest

More videos can be found here.

"Any help that could lead to the apprehension of these suspects would be very, very appreciated," Detective Rodriguez said.

"I want to go ahead, and in advance thank the public for any information that you can give us to help give us some closure and get these guys behind bars where they need to be," Anderson said.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.