Austin police investigating suspicious death in East Riverside

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Riverside.

According to APD, officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call around 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Wickersham Lane, where they found one male victim. He was transported and pronounced dead at the hospital.

APD says there are currently no suspects in custody, but that they believe there is no threat to the public and that this was an isolated incident. The death is being investigated due to the victim being found with injuries and no suspects were found.

Air 1 had been deployed to help officers on the ground, but no specific reason was given for the deployment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).