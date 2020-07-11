Protesters in Austin demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Friends, family, and supporters of murdered Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen held a march, protest, and memorial in downtown Austin Saturday evening.

The event was organized by #NoMas, a movement started in Guillen's honor. "No mas" translates to “no more.”

RELATED: Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza joins student protestors calling on defunding APD

“We’re here to say no mas to the injustice that we as Hispanics face everyday,” explained Karla Rendon, co-founder of #NoMas’ Austin chapter.

According to court documents, Cecily Aguilar told the FBI her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson, bludgeoned Guillen to death in an arms room on post, while the two were working on April 22. Aguilar said she helped Robinson dismember, burn, bury and conceal Guillens remains.

Robinson killed himself on July 1 as authorities closed in on him. Aguilar is in custody and has a preliminary hearing set for July 14.

Advertisement

RELATED: Secretary of the Army announces independent review of Fort Hood, military community

“We want indictments, we want a trial, we want sentencing, we want oversight we want transparency.” said #NoMas Co-founder, Janis Gonzalez.

Guillen’s cousin, Uriel Guillen Aranda, said “it seems like as the days are going by we’re getting closer and closer to justice.”

Friday, President Trump spoke publicly about the case for the first time.

“I’m very happy about that. I'm really glad that he has acknowledged the situation. We’re hoping that we do get justice.” Aranda said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said he has directed an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood.

RELATED: Congressional members demand independent review of Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s case

“We don’t need the U.S. Army to keep investigating themselves,” said Aranda.

Two more protests will take place in the Austin-area this weekend. The “Eastside march for Vanessa Guillen” will begin at 6 p.m. at Metz Park Sunday.

A convoy, driving from Pflugerville will meet up from 4 - 5 p.m. at 15436 FM-1825 -- the vehicles will depart at 5 p.m. and meet with the Metz marchers.