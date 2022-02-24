Austin police investigating suspicious death in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death at an Northeast Austin apartment complex.
APD says officers are at the scene at 9345 E. US 290 eastbound service road.
APD has responded to a death at this complex before. In September, 29-year-old Ariel Hyder died in a shooting at the same complex. Three men had also been shot and taken to local hospitals, treated and released.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
