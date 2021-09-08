Woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex identified

The Austin Police Department has identified the woman killed in a shooting at a Northeast Austin apartment complex.

29-year-old Ariel Hyder died September 3 in the shooting at 9345 East Highway U.S. 20.

Police say on September 3 they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots fired at around 1:46 p.m.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene and found three men with gunshots wounds. They also found Hyder in the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Hyder succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2:36 p.m.

The three men who were shot were taken to local hospitals and treated and released.

On September 4, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner as homicide.

The case remains under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

