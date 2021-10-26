Austin police investigating suspicious death near Spicewood Parkway
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Spicewood Parkway for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her forties with obvious trauma.
Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to her injuries.
Authorities believe this to be an isolated family violence incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
