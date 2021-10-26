Expand / Collapse search

Austin police investigating suspicious death near Spicewood Parkway

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

According to police, the suspicious death happened near the 11000 block of Spicewood Parkway.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Spicewood Parkway for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her forties with obvious trauma.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to her injuries. 

Authorities believe this to be an isolated family violence incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

