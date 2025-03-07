Austin police looking for man accused of assaulting elderly woman on bus

article

The Brief Police are looking for a man they say assaulted an elderly woman on a bus. The assault happened on Feb. 9. Police released photos of the suspect on Friday.



Austin police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say assaulted an eldery woman on a bus.

Austin Bus Assault

What we know:

The incident happened in the morning on Feb. 9.

Police say that the man and elderly woman were in a verbal fight on a bus on Burnet Road.

Then, the man assaulted the woman, according to police.

Someone else on the bus was able to step in and physically restrain the man before he assaulted the bystander as well.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Austin Police

Police released photos of the suspect on Friday.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man and don't know his whereabouts.

What you can do:

If you recognize this man, you can leave an anonymous tip at austincrimestoppers.org or you can call 512-472-8477.