Austin police searching for attempted sexual assault suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an attempted sexual assault.

Austin police said on Sunday, July 21, around 5 p.m., the suspect approached a victim walking on the Ann and Roy Butler trail parallel to the 1700 block of South Lakeshore Blvd. The suspect asked the victim what time it was, and the victim showed him the time on their phone. Then, the suspect grabbed the victim, threw them to the ground, and attempted to sexually assault them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 6'0, with a dark complexion, a heavy build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5095. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.