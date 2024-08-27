Man arrested for DWI after killing 2 pedestrians in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting and killing two pedestrians in North Austin, the Austin Police Department said.
Austin police said on August 24, around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 6500 block of North Lamar Blvd. involving a car and two pedestrians.
When officers arrived, the pedestrians were pronounced dead. They were later identified as 22-year-old Antonio Maldonado and 50-year-old Johnny Reyes.
MORE STORIES:
- Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested
- Anita Byington case: Convicted killer's claim of innocence goes to Court of Criminal Appeals
- Family still looking for answers after man was robbed, killed in Bastrop
Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene. Edward Rodriguez, 22, was arrested for a DWI.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.