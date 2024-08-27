Brenna Swindell, daughter of former MLB pitcher, found in Oregon; ex-boyfriend arrested

article

The Brief Brenna Swindell, daughter of former Longhorns and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, found in Oregon She went missing on August 22 at a Texas bar with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry Guidry has been arrested on a Travis County Sheriff's Office warrant



Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former Longhorns and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, has been found safe after she went missing.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brenna was found in Klamath Falls, Oregon at 1 a.m. (PT) on August 27. Police in Klamath Falls encountered Brenna's vehicle, stopped it, and Brenna was inside the vehicle.

Officials say Brenna's ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry was also in the vehicle. Guidry was arrested on a Travis County Sheriff's Office warrant and is in custody.

Before the statement from authorities, Greg had posted on social media at around 6 a.m., "She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process."

Sarah Swindell also posted that Brenna had been located and is okay.

Timeline leading up to Brenna Swindell going missing

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says on July 7, deputies responded to a family disturbance call involving Brenna and Guidry. The case was assigned to a detective who conducted an investigation and communicated frequently with Brenna.

On August 20, Brenna told the detective that she was ready to press charges against Guidry and the detective filed a warrant for assault/family violence/house member impeding breath/circulation which is a 3rd degree felony.

On August 22, the Austin Police Department says Brenna was seen with Guidry on August 22 at around 10:20 p.m. at Poodies Hilltop Bar located at 22308 State Highway 71 in Spicewood.

Both Brenna and Guidry's phones were turned off on August 23. Concerns had grown about Brenna because she hadn't been in normal contact with her family and friends.

On August 24, TCSO conducted a welfare check call at the request of Brenna's parents. Deputies canvassed the apartment complex where Brenna lived but did not find her or her vehicle.

On August 25, Greg went to APD and reported Brenna was missing and she was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUs) database, and APD’s Missing Persons and Tactical Intelligence Units began investigating.

An alert was issued about Brenna's disappearance on August 26. Greg also posted about it on his Facebook page.