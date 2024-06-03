Austin police launch summer No Refusal Initiative
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has launched its summer DWI No Refusal Initiative.
The enforcement began on June 1 and will be in effect every night, Monday through Sunday, until August 31.
Officers will be enforcing DWI laws and applying for blood search warrants on those who refuse to provide a breath or blood sample as required by law.
The initiative will focus on highways and high-speed roadways.