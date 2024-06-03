Some Austin Water customers may experience disruption due to waterline repair

Some Austin Water customers are urged to limit their water use while the utility repairs a major water line.

According to the City of Austin, Southwest area customers will be urged to conserve water beginning Friday, June 7. Utility repairs will be taking place near the Davis Lane pump station.

This work will also impact three of Austin Water’s wholesale customers: Shady Hollow, High Valley Water Supply Corporation, and Mid-Tex Utility.

Low water pressure and service disruptions may take place while a leaking waterline is temporarily taken out of service.

Customers may not experience any issues, but Austin Water is notifying the community out of an abundance of caution.

The repair is estimated to last up to 12 hours, but may take longer.

To help in maintaining water pressure, all affected area customers are asked to limit water use during the repair by limiting consumption to only essential water use. This includes refraining from outdoor watering, power washing, and washing cars; turning off irrigation systems; and postponing washing clothes and dishes.

Austin Water will offer free cases of bottled water at a location convenient for customers in the affected area beginning on Friday, June 7 at 7 a.m. Specific water pick-up locations will come out later this week.

MORE STORIES:

Austin Water said they are urging customers to store water for essential uses, 1 gallon per person per day, no later than Thursday, June 6, by filling containers in advance of repair work.

Customers can refer to the affected area map or interactive map at austinwater.org to determine if their address is in the affected area and for detailed location-specific information during the repair.

Customers with service concerns or questions may contact Austin Water's 24/7 Customer Service Contact Center at 512-972-1000 and select option 1 for immediate assistance.