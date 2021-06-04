Austin Public Health holds final virtual COVID news conference

Austin Public Health (APH) is holding its final virtual COVID news conference.

APH has been holding news conferences since the start of the pandemic to provide information to the public and also answer questions from local media.

The news comes as Austin begins to get back to normal.

There's been an increase in travel, venues are reopening, and events like Austin City Limits Music Festival and Austin FC are returning and tickets are selling out.

Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 2 of COVID-risk guidelines.

Rules about masking are still in place in Austin-Travis County but they are now recommendations rather than a mandate.