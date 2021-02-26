Austin Public Health provides update on COVID vaccine distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health provided an update on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the area and discussed the latest coronavirus numbers this morning.
Today's update comes as vaccines are becoming more available in the area.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
CVS recently announced that it is offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at 47 select CVS Pharmacies across Texas including the Greater Austin area.
Meantime Travis County will be opening a new mass vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas. The site will focus on vaccinating teachers and school staff in four counties in the area.
Advertisement
__