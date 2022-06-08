Austin Public Library presents 'Banned Camp' summer event series with BookPeople

Austin Public Library is collaborating with BookPeople to present Banned Camp, a series of free events for members of the Austin community.

Banned Camp is an event for the Austin community to come together, engage with books that have been banned or challenged, and be part of the conversation around the freedom to read

The series lasts throughout the summer with author events, storytimes, book clubs, and more at Austin Public Library locations, virtually, and at other locations throughout the city.

The series kicks off with events starting this week, including a conversation with author George M. Johnson, author of All Boys Aren’t Blue, June 16 at 6:00 PM at the Carver Branch Library.

Additional partners in presenting the event series include: Pease Park, Austin Allies, #FReadom, and the Austin Branch of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

The Austin Public Library said book banning and library censorship is on the rise, particularly targeting books by and about members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

In October 2021, the Texas Library Association (TLA) noted a "substantial increase in censorship activity" in Texas libraries. In November 2021, the American Library Association’s (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) reported an "unprecedented volume" in challenges to books in the fall of 2021.

In December 2021, Austin Public Library issued a statement opposing book banning and library censorship.

More information about Banned Camp available here: library.austintexas.gov/BannedCamp

A list of events, with more to be added throughout the summer, is available here: library.austintexas.gov/events/bannedcamp