Austin Public Library increases capacity, expands services

The Austin Public Library increased capacity and expanded services at open facilities Monday.

Open facilities doubled their operating capacity from 25 to 50 percent. They reduced social distancing limits and eased restrictions on features such as shared learning rooms.

Three additional libraries, Twin Oaks, Howson, and Willie Mae Kirk also re-opened Monday.

"We’re so excited to be able to come back, we’ve been doing public libraries since [my daughter] was like six months old." Julie Hildebrand told FOX 7 Austin. Hildebrand visited the Austin Central Library with her daughter Madeline, 5, Monday.

The Austin Public Library System will not operate at its pre-pandemic level until August 2. On August 2 every Austin Public Library will reopen, with the exception of libraries undergoing renovations. All in-person programming and services will return to pre-pandemic levels.

"Everything that you could do before you’ll be able to do now in our libraries." Austin Public Library Assistant Director Dana Conners said.

