Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on whom the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.

Lottery officials say this is the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the ‘Money’ scratch-off game, which offers a total of $122.9 million in prizes.

Overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.44, but that includes any prize, including break-even prizes.