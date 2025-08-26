Austin easing water restrictions following recent heavy rain

The Brief Water restrictions are being eased in Austin following recent heavy rain The City of Austin is shifting back to baseline water conservation efforts



Austin Water is relaxing some restrictions following July's heavy rainfall.

The Highland Lakes were filled by the same heavy rains that devastated the Hill Country. Although this restored Austin's water supply, there are still restrictions in place.

The backstory:

For the first time in two years, the City of Austin is shifting back to baseline water conservation efforts.

"This is an improvement. As you recall, in July we had large rains in the Hill Country. While tragic, they also filled up Lake Buchanan and Lake Travis," said Kevin Kluge, Austin Water's water conservation manager.

Extensive rain and flooding filled both lakes to just under 95 percent full.

"So that’s a good thing, and we’re shifting from stage 2 drought restrictions to the Conservation Stage, which is our base non-drought stage," Kluge said.

Kluge said the Highland Lakes have historically experienced a rapid rise due to heavy storms, followed by long periods of drought in between.

"The next drought may be just around the corner, but you never know," Kluge said.

For those at home, watering is still one day a week from midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight. Wednesdays for an odd address and Thursdays for even. It will be monitored by the city.

"We do have staff that patrol regularly," Kluge said.

Those found to be watering outside their normal schedule would be issued a warning. A second offense results in a fine.

For restaurants, water may not be served unless a customer asks. Restaurants may also only use patio misters from 4 p.m. to midnight.

"They should not be just giving out water to everyone who sits down because the people may not want water and then that water is wasted as well as all the water it takes to wash the glasses," said Kluge.

Kluge said conservation helps prepare the city for decades to come.

"We look out into the future, 5, 10, 15, 20 years, and with the growth this city has its important we learn to become more water efficient over time," Kluge said.

What are the Conservation Stage restrictions?

Automatic irrigation systems maintain restrictions of watering one designated day per week, only before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Hose-end sprinklers and drip irrigation are permitted for up to two designated outdoor watering days per week, also before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Hand-held watering and tree bubblers are allowed at any time.

Restaurants are required to serve water only upon request.

Washing cars and power washing outdoor surfaces is permitted only with a hose equipped with a positive shut-off or using a bucket.

Commercial patio misters may operate only between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Mandatory commercial irrigation, cooling tower, and car wash efficiency assessment programs remain in place.