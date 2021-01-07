Austin security expert offers crowd control insight after U.S. Capitol riot

The mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday used metal pipes and chemical spray against law enforcement according to a statement from the Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.

The agency, according to Chief Steven Sund, had what he described as a "robust plan" for what he thought would be a peaceful protest. During a morning news conference, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia clarified the role they had Wednesday.

"I have seen some misinformation out there that I'd like to clear up. MPD's responsibility is to provide Public Safety service to the vibrant communities that make up this great city. MPD assisted US Capitol Police when they requested our assistance on their grounds. What we did do was restore democracy for all of America and assisted our partners, the US Capitol," said Police Chief Robert Contee III.

The Mayor of DC blamed politics and said her security solution is to make the district the 51st state, which would allow her to deploy the National Guard. "We will review for ourselves what occurred yesterday. To commend those who performed heroically, and to learn what mistakes were made," said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Wednesday night the mob was eventually pushed back, not by the National Guard, but with the help of officers from Maryland and Virginia, a show of force that security expert Harold Piatt said should have been done at the beginning.

"Once the crowd takes over it's almost impossible to take control back," said Piatt.

Crowd control plans, according to Piatt, have one critical part. "You also have a backup unit available, if they get out of control, you can bring in, quickly and the key is get them there quick, so they can maintain control of what’s going on. I've been watching these riots for the last 3 or 4 years and that’s always been the same issue, is the officers wait until it’s too late to step in and effectively try to take control," he said.

As a former APD Commander, Piatt has coordinated crowd control for several protests in downtown Austin.

"You have to be able to work with the crowd. When I was working downtown, when we had the problems with the Gulf War, and after that, one of the first things you do is go out there and talk to people, and tell them, this is the way it’s going to be, this is what's going to happen, this is what you are permitted to do under the constitutional rights and we are not going to tolerate any lawbreaking," said Piatt.

Some cities are restricting or prohibiting the use of less than lethal equipment. Do that, according to Piatt, puts police units at a disadvantage.

"If you take those tools away from the officers, the pepper spray, the rubber bullets, and those kinds of things, then you are really limiting what they can do in hands on and a more violent confrontation," he said.

"They don’t want the officers to be perceived to being too aggressive, and in the long run what eventually happens is the officers have to be more aggressive in order to maintain control or let the city burn," said Piatt.

On Monday, officials in DC said they did get approval to have the National Guard for the protest. The plan, according to published reports, was for 300 unarmed guard members to only provide traffic control and be in metro subway stations.

The plan reportedly included a stand-by unit to replace police patrols if they were pulled to a situation. But apparently, they were not assigned to the Capitol.