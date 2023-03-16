Austin 'street takeover': Officials to give update on investigation

Officials will be providing an update Thursday on the investigation into February's ‘street takeover’ incidents in Austin.

The Austin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will be holding a joint press conference at 2 p.m. at APD Headquarters.

FOX 7 Austin will be streaming it live here and on our YouTube channel.

What we know so far

The Austin Police Department is investigating multiple street racing incidents from the night of Feb. 18 where one officer was hurt, and several vehicles were damaged.

Videos show cars doing donuts, people throwing fireworks at cop cars, girls hanging out the windows, and people on fire.

A little after 9 p.m. that night, people were blocking intersections, one at Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road, another at Mueller Boulevard and 51st Street, and another on Howard Lane in North Austin.

The cohost of this large, coordinated event, the Lonestar Show, told FOX 7 the goal was to have fun. Hundreds of people came from all over the country to participate in this side show, or takeover.

The event went on until around 1:30 a.m. the next morning. Austin PD said an officer was hurt and several vehicles were damaged. A Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said two of their vehicles had their windows busted out, rocks thrown at them, and they had to be towed.

As of Feb. 21, seven people have been arrested in connection with the event: one by DPS and six by APD. They are facing charges that include evading arrest, drug possession and unlawful carrying of weapons.

Statewide street takeover task force

After the takeover incidents in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force to combat the rise in dangerous street takeovers happening across the state.

Abbott directed DPS to address the recent street takeovers that have become increasingly violent and more frequent, resulting in injuries to law enforcement officers and endangering the public.

The task force will focus on state-level investigations that target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets, including vehicles and weapons.

Gov. Abbott says, in many cases, the felony charges associated with these crimes will result in prison time for the criminals responsible.

Police release photos of suspects, vehicles involved

In early March, APD released photos of suspects and vehicles involved in the takeover, asking for the public's help in identifying them.

APD said at the time that some suspects had already been identified during the investigation and arrest warrants were being sought.

The criminal offenses being investigated include but are not limited to Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer, Deadly Conduct, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving Exhibition, Obstructing a Highway or Other Passageway, and Use of Laser Pointers.