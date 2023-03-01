Austin 'street takeover': Police release photos of suspects, vehicles involved in reckless driving incidents

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying suspects and vehicles involved in the citywide reckless driving "street takeover" incidents on Feb. 18.

APD is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to address community safety concerns regarding car club participants committing criminal acts.

The APD Organized Crime Division, in conjunction with local and state law enforcement partners, continue to investigate these incidents.

The criminal offenses being investigated include but are not limited to Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer, Deadly Conduct, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving Exhibition, Obstructing a Highway or Other Passageway, and Use of Laser Pointers.

Some suspects have been identified during the investigation, and arrest warrants are being sought.

The APD Organized Crime Division is still working to identify additional suspects and vehicles, and will seek arrest warrants as more evidence becomes available.

The vehicle involved is described as a customized, two-door 2006-10 red Nissan 350 Z customized.

Police described a suspect vehicle as a customized, two-door 2006-10 red Nissan 350 Z customized.

"My strong message to those individuals who want to do this, don't do it. You will find yourself arrested, your vehicles impounded and whatever charges are applicable will be forthcoming," said APD Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Austin police are also asking for help identifying three suspects seen in videos.

Police described "suspect 1" as a Black male, with brown eyes, about 18-25 years old, and has a thin build.

"What we're hoping is that we're going to have better Intel coming in ahead of time to be able to pre-deploy and to quickly quell any kind of sideshow events that might happen in the future," Chacon added.

The APD Organized Crime Division greatly appreciates and depends on public assistance. We encourage anyone with specific information regarding these criminal acts to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may also contact APD's Organized Crime Division or submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.