Austin teacher arrested for sexual assault of a child: affidavit

An East Austin high school teacher has been arrested for sexual assault of a child, an arrest affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, on March 21, an officer responded to Texans Can Academy, at 2406 Rosewood Ave., on a report of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The principal of the school already initiated an internal investigation and had statements from both the victim and the teacher, 27-year-old David Hoelewyn, says the affidavit.

The victim told the principal in a statement that Hoelewyn sent "numerous images daily, including pictures of his genitals." The victim and Hoelewyn communicated through text and via Snapchat.

The two originally started talking through text in January 2023 before the relationship became physical. The victim stated Hoelewyn sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion in Hoelewyn's classroom.

Hoelewyn also spoke with the principal. Hoelewyn stated he and the victim started talking, so the victim "would have someone to talk to." He continued saying "my hope was that it would stay professional…" and "…before I could cut it off, we had already shared pictures of each other," according to the affidavit.

On April 4, a search warrant was issued to search Hoelewyn's Snapchat account. There were over 300 messages between the victim and Hoelewyn.

According to the affidavit, some references showed Hoelewyn giving the victim "extra credit" toward the victim's school work for sexual favors.

On April 20, Hoelewyn was contacted to arrange a "noncustodial interview", and provided officers with contact information for his attorney.

Hoelewyn was arrested for sexual assault of a child.