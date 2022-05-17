Austin airport restores power following power outage

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) had a power outage earlier today.

According to the airport, the power outage began around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. The power outage was initially impacting gates 16, 17, 18, and 21. It was also affecting the east side ticket counters, but AUS said ticket operations were not impacted.

"We appreciate your patience as our teams work to restore power & we will continue to share updates," AUS said on Twitter.

At 1:22 p.m., AUS tweeted that power was restored to all the ticket counters and almost all the gates. "Our teams are working to restore power to gate 19 and all other gates have power," AUS said in an update on social media. "Thank you for your patience as we work to get our travelers on their way!"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.