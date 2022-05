An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m.

The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed a pedestrian that was nearby.

ATCMS says CPR was administered.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.