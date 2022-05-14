CapMetro seeking visual artists to create original artwork for MetroArt program
AUSTIN, Texas - Calling all Austin-area visual artists! CapMetro is looking for artists for its MetroArt program to create original artwork on vehicles, at transit centers and in neighborhoods.
Artists living and working in the Austin Metro service area are eligible to apply for the artist pool. Projects done in the past have included bus wraps, murals at transit facilities and art applied directly to bus shelters, says the transit agency.
Interested applicants can attend a virtual information session on Tuesday, May 17. Visual artists or artist teams at least age 18 or older from all backgrounds, races, cultures, abilities and genders are welcome to apply.
Specific projects for 2022-23 can include, but are not limited to:
- PRIDE Month bus wrap
- Hispanic Heritage Month bus wrap
- Disability Awareness Month bus wrap
- National Native American Heritage Month bus wrap
- Juneteenth bus wrap
- Black History Month bus wrap
- Women's History Month bus wrap
- Asian American Pacific Islander Month bus wrap
The following are ineligible to apply:
- Full-time permanent CapMetro employees
- Employees of project consultants and sub-consultants
- Artists with one active contract with the Metro Art program
The pay range for various projects is between $2,500 and $5,000, funded through Metro Art, Capital Improvement Projects and CapMetro departments. Artist budgets are inclusive of design, time, material and fabrication of the artwork itself; CapMetro says it will cover printing, shipping and installation costs with a separate budget.
Artists will also be promoted on CapMetro's social media and have the option of their social media handle displayed on the artwork.
Interested artists can fill out an application online.