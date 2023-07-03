City of Austin to close city offices, facilities for July 4th holiday

The City of Austin will be closing some city offices and facilities for the July 4th holiday.

Parks and Recreation

City of Austin Recreation Centers, Senior Centers as well as Museums and Cultural Centers will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

City parks, playgrounds, tennis centers, and golf courses will be open for their regularly scheduled hours on Independence Day.

Click here for City pool hours.

For more information on PARD closures, click here.

Austin Public Library

Austin Public Library branches, Austin Central Library, and the Austin History Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Library resources available remotely can be accessed at online through the APL website..

Recycling, Compost and Trash Collection

Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Curbside services will not be affected by the holiday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will be open by appointment only.

Residents can download the Austin Recycles App or go online to view their collection schedule.

Austin Energy

Both Austin Energy Utility Customer Service Centers (walk-in branches) and the Utility Contact Center (call center) will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

Utility bill payments can be made online or through any of these methods.

Austin Public Health

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers will be closed Tuesday, July 4.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center will be closed Tuesday, July 4 and will return to normal hours of operation on Wednesday.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court's Violet KeepSafe Storage program (VKS), Homeless Services, Court Services, and Community Services will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

The following day, all services will reopen at their regular time:

VKS at 7 a.m.

Community Services at 7:30 a.m.

Homeless Services & Court Services at 8 a.m.

Holiday Celebrations and Safety Precautions

The City of Austin is encouraging Austinites and visitors to know how they are going to get home before they leave the house, so they can get home safe. For a list of options, click here.

Residents are advised to keep their pets indoors during the City's fireworks display on Lady Bird Lake and ensure pets have a current ID and microchip.

Fireworks are illegal to possess and set off within the city limits of Austin. To make a complaint about fireworks usage, residents are asked to call 3-1-1, not 9-1-1.