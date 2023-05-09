Applications open through June for city of Austin public art opportunities

Applications are now open for four public art opportunities across the city of Austin.

The city's Economic Development Department Art in Public Places Program (AIPP) is seeking professional visual artists and artist-led teams interested in creating artwork for public places.

Applications opened May 9 and will close on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m. CT. Commission budgets range from $64,000 to $3.5 million.

Open Call for Texas-based artists:

Bergstrom Spur Urban Trail

The Bergstrom Spur Urban Trail is a 6.5-mile trail connecting the old Union Pacific main line in deep South Austin with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

This project is looking for three individual artists or artist-led teams to create distinctive artworks within each section of the trail. The artwork can be sculptural or participatory.

Artwork Budgets

Three separate commissions will be awarded based on the length of the trail segments.

Eastern Segment: $204,000

Central Segment: $107,000

Western Segment: $64,000

To learn more about this project, click here.

Open Call for Austin-based Artists:

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

The city is looking for Austin-based artists and artist-led teams to design and create artwork to connect the history of place and the iconic cultural center.

Artists and artist-led teams would ideally have multimedia or sculptural practice with experience creating permanent work situated in outdoor spaces. The final artwork will also ideally increase visibility and appeal to a broader community, says the city.

Artwork Budget

There will be up to two installation areas, but only one commission will be awarded.

Budget: $190,000

To learn more about this project, click here.

AUSTIN – Respite: An Airport Quiet Space

The city is looking for one or more Austin-based artists to design a "contemplative" space located after security at Austin-Bergstrom.

The space should be a "ceremonially neutral" experience welcoming to local, national and international travelers. Artistic features can be functional and also contribute to the overall environment, including physical and visual tactile items like glass walls and doors, lighting, customized seating, soundscapes and more.

Artwork Budget

Budget: $230,000

To learn more about this project, click here.

Open Call for national artists:

AUSTIN – Gateway: Hello/Goodbye

The city is looking for US-based artists and artist-led teams to design, fabricate and install a "significant" large-scale artwork or series of artworks.

The installation will stand as an aesthetic port of entry to Austin-Bergstrom, and offer hellos and goodbyes to all coming and going from the airport.

Artwork Budget

Budget: $3.5 million

To learn more about this project, click here.

To learn more about AIPP and the public art opportunities and eligibility, artists are encouraged to attend the AIPP open house event on Saturday, May 13 at noon, or go online.