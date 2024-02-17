Austin opens cold weather shelters after cold front

The city of Austin has activated cold weather shelters following the drop in temperatures due to the overnight cold front.

This is the second time this year that the city has activated cold weather shelters. The city previously activated warming shelters in January after temperatures plummeted below freezing.

Registration for shelter will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road in south Austin.

One Texas Center will act as the central embarkation point for individuals seeking overnight shelter.