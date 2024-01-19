Expand / Collapse search

Austin activates cold weather shelters ahead of hard freeze

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The City of Austin has activated cold weather shelters ahead of tonight's hard freeze.

AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin has activated cold weather shelters again tonight ahead of this weekend's hard freeze.

Registration takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the One Texas Center.

CapMetro will take people from One Texas Center to the shelters free of charge.

Visit AustinTexas.gov for more information.