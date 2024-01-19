Austin activates cold weather shelters ahead of hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin has activated cold weather shelters again tonight ahead of this weekend's hard freeze.
Registration takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the One Texas Center.
CapMetro will take people from One Texas Center to the shelters free of charge.
Visit AustinTexas.gov for more information.