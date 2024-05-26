Austin weather: City opens cooling centers amid excessive heat

The City of Austin is opening cooling centers over the holiday weekend due to extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has much of south Central Texas under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

The city says the following facilities will be open from noon to 8 p.m. as cooling centers over the holiday weekend:

Gus Garcia Recreation Center

Turner-Roberts Recreation Center

Montopolis Recreation Center

Dove Springs Recreation Center

Ditmar Recreation Center

CapMetro will provide rides to cooling centers for those unable to pay the fare.

Austin Public Library and Parks & Recreation facilities, as well as Travis County community centers also serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours. Service animals are permitted in city facilities.

Residents are advised to check hours of operation before arriving.