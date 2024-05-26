Austin weather: Excessive heat warning through Memorial Day

Much of Central Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning through Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service says air temperatures in multiple counties are expected to be between 98 and 110 degrees, with a peak heat index of 115.

The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. May 27 and covers the following counties: Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, DeWitt, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Medina, Travis and Wilson.

Williamson County is under a Heat Advisory, and Burnet, Blanco, Gillespie and Llano counties are under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Texans are advised to drink plenty of fluids even if you're not thirsty, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) is also reminding everyone to never leave kids or pets unattended in hot cars as it could be deadly.

ATCEMS says to watch out for the signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Infrequent urination or dark urine, this may indicate poor hydration as you should urinate every 2-4 hours

If you do experience any of these symptoms, ATCEMS says to:

Move to a cooler location, indoors or in the shade

Sit or lie down and loosen your clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths or compresses to as much of your body as possible

Sip water slowly

Seek medical attention immediately if you have vomited and continue to vomit

ATCEMS also says to watch out for the signs of heat stroke:

Altered mentation or mental activity

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible unconsciousness

High body temperature, above 103

If you do experience any of these symptoms, ATCEMS says to: