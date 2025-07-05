Videos, photos show widespread damage amid deadly Austin-area flooding

The Brief Flash flooding has turned deadly in the Austin area, with at least two people dead and at least 10 missing in Travis County. Williamson and Burnet counties have also been hit hard, with dozens of water rescues and roads that have washed away. Photos and videos from FOX 7 viewers show the extent of the flooding.



Photos and videos show widespread damage and raging rivers amid major flash flooding that has killed two people and left at least 10 others missing in the Austin area.

According to Travis County ESD, two people were killed and at least 10 others are missing as rivers and streams continue to swell. Some areas have received as much as 15 inches of rain.

In Williamson County, Judge Steven Snell has issued a local disaster declaration in response to area flooding. Areas in western Williamson County and along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River east of Georgetown have been evacuated, particularly mobile home parks. Swift water rescue teams have rescued up to 25 people, the majority from homes. Sixteen people were evacuated from Hope House in Liberty Hill.

In Burnet County, FM 963 between FM 1174 and Burnet has been washed out by floodwaters. First responders rescued dozens of people from flooding in the county overnight.

Puppy rescued from flooded RV park

In Georgetown, a good Samaritan was seen wading through dangerous floodwaters at Shady River RV Park to rescue a dog. Multiple RVs are under water.

San Gabriel River flooding

Phoebe McPherson took video of a raging San Gabriel River as she rode past it. The San Gabriel River RV park was also flooded.

Video by Landon Platt, taken at an apartment complex, also shows the dangerous floodwaters of the San Gabriel River. He said it is "just steadily rising, more and more" as he showed video of objects floating in the water. Residents of three apartment complexes have been told to evacuate.

Dock floats away near Lake Buchanan

Video by Cindy James shows a dock detaching and floating away as floodwaters rise near Lake Buchanan.

Road washed away in Lago Vista

Photos from Travis County ESD 1 show parts of FM 1431 and Cow Creek roads washed away near Lago Vista.

Road washed away in Lago Vista (Travis County ESD 1)

Damage in Leander

Flood damage in Leander (FOX 7)

Closed roads have been posted on www.atxfloods.com . Drivers can also check www.drivetexas.org for state roads.