Austin street noodle brand Chop Chop encouraging positive AAPI connections

For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Chop Chop is encouraging positive connections to Asian American culture through food with it's "Make Noodles, Not Hate" campaign.

The Austin street noodle brand partnered with restaurants across the state including Old Thousand, Wu Chow, L'Oca d'Oro, Little Wu, Ka-Prow Thai Bistro, Salt & Time, Best Quality Daughter, Red Stix, and more.

Chop Chop says the campaign is highlighting noodle dishes as something that unites us all, regardless of cuisine.

The campaign also includes a $3,000 donation of products to the Central Texas Food Bank which was distributed to the Asian American Resource Center Mobile Pantry and Gus Garcia Rec Center.

In a post on social media, Chop Chop says it started the campaign due to acts of violence against the AAPI community which erupted over the last several years and continue to happen.

"Asian identity in America began with food and remains inextricably so. And it’s the lens through which we, along with other food businesses, restaurateurs, and creators, view the month of May," the post says.

Chop Chop says to also help counter discrimination against the AAPI community you can share the #MakeNoodlesNotHate campaign across your social media channels to further help raise awareness.

Founded in Austin by Eugene Lin and Steve Har, Chop Chop makes innovative frozen street noodle products. The heat-and-eat noodle cup is designed for workers on the go looking for convenient, delicious, and better-for-you lunch options. Each cup contains fresh noodles, slow-cooked broth, and toppings made from scratch and frozen fresh without preservatives or additives.

The products are available at Central Markets across Texas and more than 70 independent grocers. Chop Chop currently offers 4 flavors including Tom Yum, Korean BBQ, Tokyo Curry, and Penang Curry.