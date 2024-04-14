Austin police identify man shot by officer at SW Austin apartment

The Austin Police Department has identified a man they say was shot by one of their officers at an apartment complex in Southwest Austin.

31-year-old Avelino Medel II sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized following the incident on Saturday, April 6. He was released the following day.

Austin police said at 1:56 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a disturbance at the Cliffs at Barton Creek at 3050 Tamarron Blvd, across from Barton Creek Square Mall. The caller said they heard a physical disturbance coming from an apartment.

At approximately 2:06 a.m., officers arrived and attempted to find the disturbance. One officer found the apartment and, through a sliding glass door in the rear patio area, saw two men inside engaged in a disturbance, says APD.

Officers approached the front door and one knocked, announcing themselves as "Austin police."

Within minutes, the officer at the rear patio door saw one of the men inside the apartment, later identified as Medel, walk towards the front door with a gun in his hand. At that point, the officer immediately yelled 'gun, gun, gun,' and discharged his firearm, striking Medel.

Medel fell to the ground, and the officers gave him verbal commands to put his hands up. The second man involved opened the door and left the apartment. Officers then took Medel into custody and rendered first aid. Medel's gun was found on the floor in proximity to where he fell, says APD.

The officer who fired his gun has been with APD for seven months and has been placed on administrative duty.

This incident was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras. Per APD policy, the video will be released within ten business days.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.



Anyone with information can call APD's Special Investigation Unit at 512-974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.