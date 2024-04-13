Body found in Lady Bird Lake; APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake in southeast Austin on Saturday morning, according to Austin police.

At approximately 7:37 a.m., Austin police responded to a call at Krieg Field at 515 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. for an unknown person that was seen floating in the lake.

A fisherman who was in the lake had found the body.

ATCEMS and AFD crews were already at the scene when police arrived.

The adult patient was pronounced dead at 7:52 a.m.

The investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages, police say.

Police say that this incident is not being investigated as a homicide, but homicide detectives are on scene.

Police say that there is no known threat to the public, and that this appears to be an isolated incident.

Those with any information on this incident should contact the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.