Burglary suspect caught on camera, arrested in Wimberley: sheriff
WIMBERLEY, Texas - A burglary suspect was arrested after getting caught on a Wimberley resident's home security camera, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. April 12 to a burglary call in the Woodcreek North subdivision where a home had a door that had been forced open.
When deputies arrived, they found a man matching the description of the burglary suspect seen on the resident's security camera. The man was also found in possession of a handgun.
The suspect had been driving a white SUV which was found nearby.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information on this investigation or other recent burglaries is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.
Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS, submit your information online, or submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.